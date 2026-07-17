AISPLB Urges Diplomatic Intervention For Indian Shias Held In Arab Countries

AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas | X - ANI

Lucknow: The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) on Friday appealed to the Centre to take up with the governments of several Arab countries the issue of Indian Shia Muslims who are reportedly detained there and ensure their safe return to India.

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, AISPLB General Secretary Maulana Yasoob Abbas said the Board had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking immediate diplomatic intervention to secure the release of the detainees.

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Describing the issue as a humanitarian matter, Abbas said the Government of India should engage with the authorities of the concerned countries through diplomatic channels and ensure that the detained Indian citizens receive legal assistance and fair treatment.

According to the memorandum, Indian Shia Muslims have reportedly been detained in countries including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE, allegedly because of their religious beliefs. Abbas said many of them had travelled to these countries for employment and to earn a livelihood.

He urged the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies in the respective countries to take up the matter with local authorities and facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees.

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"We have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to treat this as a serious humanitarian issue. These Indian citizens deserve protection, justice and every possible diplomatic effort for their safe release and return to India," Abbas said.

He expressed confidence that the Centre would take appropriate steps to safeguard the interests of Indian citizens abroad.

"We have full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's foreign policy. We believe the government will make every effort to protect the interests, dignity and fundamental rights of Indian citizens facing this difficult situation," he said.

The Board also released a list of 11 Indian nationals who are reportedly being held in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. It urged the Centre to begin diplomatic discussions with the respective governments and ensure their safe and early return to India.

The memorandum, accompanied by the names of the detainees, requested the Government of India to treat the matter on priority and pursue all possible diplomatic measures for their release.