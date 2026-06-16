Muharram 2026: Shia Personal Law Board Urges Authorities To Ensure Security, Water Supply And Infrastructure For Processions

Shia community leaders seek enhanced security, civic amenities and safety measures ahead of Muharram processions and mourning gatherings across India | Representational Image

Mumbai, June 15: The All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) has formally written to government authorities requesting security measures and infrastructure management ahead of the Muslim holy month of Muharram, which is set to commence on 17 June 2026.

The board's President, Maulana Saim Mehdi Naqvi, and National General Secretary, Maulana Yasoob Abbas, in a letter to the authorities, highlighted that an estimated 70 to 80 million Shia Muslims across India observe the annual mourning period.

The community said that the month commemorates the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, who sacrificed his life alongside 72 companions, including a six-month-old infant, in the Battle of Karbala.

Security And Administrative Arrangements Sought

Given the scale of the upcoming processions and Taziyas (replica tombs), the AISPLB has urged the Central Government to issue directives to state governments and district administrations to provide tightened security along customary procession routes designated by state governments and prevent anti-social elements from disrupting law and order.

Appeal For Civic Facilities And Safety Measures

Pointing to the intense summer heat, the Shia leaders also appealed for enhanced civic cleanliness and the deployment of water tankers and sprinkling systems along procession routes for devotees and the public.

Stating that the tradition involves the carrying of exceptionally tall Taziyas, the board requested electricity departments to address low-hanging overhead power lines to eliminate the risk of accidental electrocution.

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Safety Of Devotees During Muharram Gatherings

As congregations gather through the night for mourning assemblies and Noha-khwani (elegies) at various Imambargahs, the AISPLB has asked Chief Ministers to ensure the safety of all attendees, particularly the elderly, women and children.

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