Mumbai Police Deploys Massive Security Cover Across City Ahead Of Bakri Eid 2026; Over 10,000 Personnel On Duty | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police has made extensive security arrangements across the city ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations on May 28, 2026, with thousands of personnel and specialised units deployed to ensure law and order during the festival. The police have also appealed to citizens to remain vigilant, cooperate with authorities and immediately report any suspicious objects or activities.

Mumbai Police has deployed tight security arrangements across the city ahead of Bakri Eid on May 28, 2026. Thousands of police personnel, senior officers, SRPF platoons, riot control teams, Quick Response Teams, and Home Guards have been deployed to maintain law and order.… pic.twitter.com/3fIr4dyMqg — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2026

Like every year, Bakri Eid will be celebrated across Greater Mumbai with enthusiasm on May 28, with large numbers of devotees expected to gather at mosques, dargahs and madrasas to offer prayers and participate in Qurbani rituals. In anticipation of large public gatherings, the Mumbai Police has strengthened security arrangements across the city under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, and under the supervision of the Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

To ensure the festival is celebrated peacefully and safely, Mumbai Police has deployed 08 Additional Commissioners of Police, 21 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 61 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 1,980 police officers and 10,110 police constables across the city. Apart from regular police deployment, specialised units including Riot Control Police (RCP), Anti-Demo Teams, State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) platoons, Riot Control Teams, Quick Response Teams, Delta units, Combat teams and Home Guards have also been stationed at key and sensitive locations.

Special surveillance and security monitoring will be carried out in crowded and sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure smooth movement during festival-related activities.

Mumbai Police has urged citizens to exercise restraint in crowded places, follow rules and cooperate with security personnel to help ensure peaceful celebrations. The police have also appealed to the public to immediately inform authorities if any suspicious objects or unusual activities are noticed.

Citizens requiring emergency police assistance have been advised to contact helpline numbers 100 or 112. Mumbai Police has further appealed to residents to celebrate Bakri Eid responsibly and maintain communal harmony during the festival.

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