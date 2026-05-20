Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas Writes Urgent Letter To PM Modi For Repatriation Of Indian Detainees In Arab Nations | X @ians_india & File Pic

Mumbai: Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas has written an urgent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appealing for the immediate intervention of the Indian government to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of innocent Indian Shia citizens currently detained in various Arab nations.

Allegations of religious targeting

​Maulana Abbas, who serves as the General Secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, drew the Prime Minister’s attention to what he described as a distressing humanitarian issue. He alleged that Indian citizens belonging to the Shia Muslim community are being systematically targeted and detained in several Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and UAE, solely on the basis of their religious beliefs.

​In his letter, the cleric emphasised that these individuals travelled to the Gulf region exclusively in pursuit of employment and better economic opportunities. He maintained that the detainees are disciplined, law-abiding Indian nationals who have no involvement in illegal activities.

Human rights violation & diplomatic action

​Expressing concern over their plight, Maulana Abbas stated that detaining and torturing these citizens because of their faith constitutes a blatant violation of basic human rights. He urged the Prime Minister to leverage India’s growing geopolitical influence and robust foreign policy to initiate immediate diplomatic dialogue with the respective Arab governments.

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​Furthermore, the cleric called on the Ministry of External Affairs to mobilise Indian embassies in the region, ensuring that the stranded citizens receive prompt legal aid and consular protection. Highlighting the emotional toll on the detainees' families in India, Abbas noted that hundreds of households are living in constant fear and anxiety regarding the safety of their loved ones.

​The letter was accompanied by a compiled list of the affected individuals. Maulana Abbas concluded by expressing full faith in the Prime Minister's leadership to safeguard the fundamental rights of Indian citizens abroad.

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