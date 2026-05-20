Tension At Kalyan Court As Advocate And Police Constable Allegedly Clash Over Vehicle Movement Dispute At Rear Gate |

Kalyan: Tension briefly prevailed inside the Kalyan Court premises on Wednesday after a dispute over vehicle movement escalated into an alleged physical altercation between a police constable and an advocate. Following the incident, the Mahatma Phule Police registered cross complaints against both parties and initiated an investigation.

How the dispute began

According to information received, Advocate Prakshit Andagale was attempting to drive his vehicle out through the rear gate of the Kalyan Court premises when he was allegedly stopped by on-duty police personnel Ravi Chaudhary. The argument reportedly began after the policeman informed the advocate that vehicles were not permitted to exit through that gate.

What initially started as a verbal exchange soon intensified into heated arguments, alleged abuse, and physical confrontation, creating a tense atmosphere inside the court premises for some time. Lawyers present at the spot gathered soon after the incident, while police officials intervened to bring the situation under control.

Advocate's allegations

Advocate Prakshit Andagale alleged that constable Ravi Chaudhary used abusive language and assaulted him during the confrontation. The incident triggered strong reactions from members of the Kalyan Criminal Bar Association, who condemned the alleged behaviour of the police personnel.

Speaking on the matter, Kalyan Criminal Bar Association Vice-President Advocate Vinod Govil said that a formal complaint had been submitted before the Sessions Judge seeking strict action against the concerned policeman. He further demanded registration of an FIR and suspension of the police personnel involved in the incident.

Police assurance

Govil stated that senior officers from Mahatma Phule Police Station later arrived at the court premises and assured the advocates that appropriate legal action would be taken after a detailed inquiry into the matter.

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Meanwhile, Senior Police Inspector Baliramsingh Pardeshi of Mahatma Phule Police Station presented the police version of the incident, stating that vehicular movement through the concerned gate was not permitted. According to him, the dispute erupted after the advocate allegedly insisted on taking his vehicle through the restricted exit point despite objections raised by the on-duty policeman.

Police officials confirmed that cross complaints have been registered from both sides and further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact sequence of events and determine responsibility.

The incident once again highlighted recurring friction over vehicle movement and access management within busy court premises, where advocates, litigants, and police personnel frequently face congestion and security-related restrictions.

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