 Kasara Local Train Mistakenly Sent To CSMT Platform Number 9 Reserved For Mail Express Trains, Triggers Commuter Confusion
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Kasara Local Train Mistakenly Sent To CSMT Platform Number 9 Reserved For Mail Express Trains, Triggers Commuter Confusion

A Kasara-bound Central Railway local was mistakenly routed to Platform 9 at CSMT on Wednesday afternoon instead of its scheduled Platform 6, the report said. The long-distance train platform mix-up caused confusion among commuters after announcements were made at the busy terminus, though Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said there was no threat to safety in any manner.

Abhishek PathakUpdated: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, 09:43 PM IST
Kasara Local Train Mistakenly Sent To CSMT Platform Number 9 Reserved For Mail Express Trains, Triggers Commuter Confusion
Kasara Local Train Mistakenly Sent To CSMT Platform Number 9 Reserved For Mail Express Trains, Triggers Commuter Confusion | Pinterest

Mumbai: A Kasara-bound Central Railway local train was mistakenly taken to Platform No. 9 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Wednesday afternoon, triggering confusion among commuters and raising fresh concerns over operational lapses at one of Mumbai’s busiest railway terminals.

Commuter chaos

The suburban local, which was originally scheduled to arrive at Platform No. 6, was instead routed to Platform No. 9 a platform generally reserved for long-distance mail and express trains. The sudden change left many passengers confused as daily commuters rushed between platforms after announcements were made at the station.

Confirming the incident, Central Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Dr Swapnil Nila said there was “no threat to safety in any manner.” Railway officials stated that passengers were informed about the platform change in time and proper assistance was provided to commuters travelling back towards Titwala on the same rake. “After all passengers boarded the train, its return journey was commenced,” the CPRO said.

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Anonymous source reveals cause

However, a railway source, speaking on condition of anonymity, claimed the incident occurred after a staff member handling route settings allegedly mistook the local train for a mail train and cleared the route towards Platform 9.

Though the error did not affect train safety, the incident has once again highlighted how a small operational mistake at a high-pressure terminal like CSMT can create confusion among thousands of commuters within minutes.

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