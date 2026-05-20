Kalyan-Dombivli Chemists Shut Over 1,600 Stores In Nationwide Strike Against Unregulated Online Sale Of Medicines |

Kalyan: A 24-hour nationwide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) against online sale of medicines by e-pharmacy platforms witnessed a massive response in Kalyan and Dombivli on Wednesday, with more than 1,600 medical stores remaining shut, causing significant inconvenience to patients and their families.

Protest details & memorandum

The agitation was organised to protest against alleged unregulated online medicine sales and deep discounting practices adopted by e-pharmacy companies. As part of the protest, chemists and druggists staged a silent march in Kalyan and later submitted a memorandum to the Tehsildar demanding immediate government intervention.

AIOCD National President Jagannath “Appa” Shinde claimed that nearly 12.5 lakh chemists and druggists across the country participated in the bandh by keeping their establishments closed in support of the agitation.

Legal framework absence

Speaking on the issue, Thane District Chemists and Druggists Association President Dilip Deshmukh said that the pharmaceutical trade in India is governed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules, 1945, which do not contain any provision permitting online sale of medicines.

“Despite the absence of a clear legal framework, medicines are being sold online on a large scale across the country. This is adversely affecting licensed chemists and creating serious concerns regarding regulation and patient safety,” Deshmukh stated.

Pandemic notification exploitation

Association Secretary Suresh Bhat and Treasurer Ganesh Shelke said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government had issued GSR 220(E) notification granting temporary permission for home delivery of medicines. However, despite five years having passed since the pandemic subsided, the notification has not been withdrawn.

“Online companies are continuing to exploit the temporary relaxation by offering massive discounts and aggressively capturing the market, leading to confusion among consumers and threatening the survival of traditional chemists,” they alleged.

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Essential service argument

Local medicine trader Ishwar Bhilare said that medical stores, hospitals and clinics are considered essential emergency services and the government must take the concerns of chemists seriously.

The strike received an overwhelming response across Kalyan-Dombivli, with trade bodies claiming a near 100 per cent shutdown of medical shops in the twin cities. Long queues were seen outside a handful of operational pharmacies and hospital dispensaries as patients struggled to procure essential medicines throughout the day.

Chemist associations also expressed strong resentment against what they termed as the government’s “continued indifference” towards the demands of small and medium-scale medicine retailers. They warned that if corrective measures are not taken soon, the agitation could intensify in the coming days.

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