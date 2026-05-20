7 Detained For Alleged Stone-Pelting During Garib Nagar Demolition Drive Near Bandra Station |

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing anti-encroachment drive being carried out near Bandra station, Additional Police Commissioner Abhinav Deshmukh said that some anti-social elements allegedly resorted to stone-pelting during the operation on Wednesday, following which the police intervened and brought the situation under control.

Speaking to the press, Deshmukh said that the anti-encroachment drive was being conducted by the Railway Administration in the Nirmal Nagar Police Station jurisdiction in accordance with Municipal Court orders.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the stone-pelting incident during the demolition drive outside Bandra station, Abhinav Deshmukh, Additional Police Commissioner says, ''Today, in the jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar Police Station, an anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the… pic.twitter.com/jAbFQh4wws — IANS (@ians_india) May 20, 2026

"Today, in the jurisdiction of Nirmal Nagar Police Station, an anti-encroachment drive is being carried out by the Railway Administration, which is being carried out in accordance with the orders of the Municipal Court. Today, some anti-social elements tried to indulge in stone-pelting, but the Mumbai Police used appropriate force and dispersed them from the area," he said.

He further stated that Mumbai Police has taken seven suspects into custody in connection with the incident. An FIR is also being registered and further legal action is underway.

"We have also taken seven suspects in custody. The FIR is being carried out. The Mumbai Police will take strong action against anyone who tries to do this," Deshmukh added.

The anti-encroachment drive near Bandra station has witnessed heightened tension in the area, with police deployment and security arrangements remaining in place as authorities continue with the operation.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions during the second day of the Garib Nagar demolition drive near Bandra station, where protests erupted during Western Railway’s anti-encroachment operation. Tension escalated after structures, including a mosque, were demolished during the drive, with police later resorting to a lathi charge after unrest broke out at the site

Heavy police deployment and security arrangements remain in place in the area as authorities continue the demolition operation and maintain law and order.

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