Ujjain: What outbreak? Of perks and priviliges against unlock norms

Ujjain: The district administration has been penalising the locals in many ways including spot fines for violating the unlock norms but the booze lovers continue to enjoy the liquor of their choice at the ‘bar rooms’ (also known as ahaataas) located adjacent to most of the foreign and country-made liquor shops of the city.

Ironically, such activities have been banned ‘on paper’ across Madhya Pradesh to check spread of the corona virus, but in Ujjain liquor businessmen seemed to be the blue eyed boy of the administration as they continue to operate such illegal activities fearlessly.

Recce

After getting tip-offs, Free Press team on Saturday visited a number of such bar rooms located in the city limits.

At most of the places, bouncers of the liquor contractors started arguing with the lenseman as he tried to capture the ongoing activities.

Eventually the photojournalist was not allowed to click any. However, at few outlets his camera managed to capture the atmosphere. At most of these outlets, on-an-average 50 booze lovers were found drinking country-made and foreign-made liquor during 3 to 5 pm. They were found enjoying chilled water, cold drinks, hot bhajiyas, cigarettes, bidis and other chabenas (eatables).

Music played by sound system further elevated the mood of the boozers who were found enjoying the cool breeze from coolers and ACs.

Almost everyone, present in and around the outlets were not wearing face masks or keeping physical distancing.

The stakeholders in the outlets were going about their activities with nonchalance.