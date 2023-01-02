Ujjain: Vice Chancellor imparts knowledge on mushrooms

Representative Image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vice Chancellor of Vikram University, Ujjain, Prof Akhilesh Kumar Pandey gave a special lecture on mushrooms and their uses on the special request of teachers and students at the School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology.

Prof Pandey, on special request of teachers and students, gave a special lecture on the subject of mushrooms and its utility in the School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology. It has often been seen that the vice-chancellor, showing his simplicity, mixes easily with the students and pacifies their curiosities. It is noteworthy that earlier the students at the School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology were taken to the fisheries department for practical work under the guidance of the vice-chancellor.

While explaining to the students about the diversity of fungi here, the vice chancellor discussed with the students about different types of fungi. In the dialogue with the students, the vice chancellor introduced the students to the research work done by him on mushrooms. On special request of the students, the vice-chancellor gave his consent to come to the department and have a detailed discussion on the subject of mushrooms and their uses.

Prof Pandey explained to the students about mushrooms and their utility in the School of Studies in Zoology and Biotechnology that it is an important source of Vitamin D, hence its consumption is beneficial for health. Describing about various products made by mushrooms, he also said that in recent times, mushrooms are also being used in making buildings, shoes, etc. The students also asked many questions to the vice-chancellor to satisfy their curiosity. Head of the department Dr Salil Singh thanked the vice-chancellor for the special lecture.

