Ujjain: Three persons get ‘Malav Siddha Award-2023'

Award recipients along with guests and hosts pose for a group photograph |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A commemorative event and felicitation ceremony were organised to mark the death anniversary of Malwi folk dance and music maestro and President Award recipient Siddheshwar Sen.

Vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyay, mayor Mukesh Tatwal and litterateur Dr Shiv Chaurasia were the guests of the programme. On this occasion, litterateur, critic and proctor of Vikram University prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, senior maach artists Dayaram Goyal of village Khemasa and Ratanlal Deora of village Ninora were presented with ‘Malav Siddha Award-2023’ for the special contribution in the field of folk arts and culture.

As a mark of respect, all three award recipients were honoured by the guests by tying a turban and offering a shawl and certificate. Chinkeshwari son of Naveen Pandya (Maligaur) was present in the programme as a benefactor and guide. The programme was coordinated by Aniket Sen, the director of the host Siddheshwar Sen Mach Kala Kendra, Ujjain.

