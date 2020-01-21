Ujjain: Students given tips to reduce stress

Ujjain: A seminar on stress management was held at Bharatiya College on Tuesday. Dr Shrineet Maheshwari said that balanced diet is very important to reduce stress during examination time and the sport is also important as well. He also suggested that student should take break during continuous study. The guests were welcomed by principal Dr Neelam Mahadik and academic director Dr Girish Pandya while the programme was conducted by Prof Drishti Chawada.