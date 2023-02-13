Ujjain: NSUI activists feed gulab jamuns to mules to highlight Vikram University irregularities

NSUI activists offer gulab jamuns to mules at Vikram University headquarters in Ujjain on Monday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): When the National Students Union of India (NSUI) workers protesting the irregularities at Vikram University (VU) did not get donkeys on Monday, they protested by feeding gulab jamuns to the mules, here. They raised slogans like ‘Bhrast registrar murdabad’ and expressed anger against the misdeeds of few of the non-government members of the varsity’s executive council.

Students had come to protest under the banner of the NSUI. They were angry because of the alleged misdeeds of registrar Prashant Puranik and non-official members of the executive council. They said that corruption is rampant at VU on a huge scale. The members of the executive council are taking arbitrary decisions by taking envelopes of Rs 5k each. The registrar is also involved in all this, they charged.

The NSUI activists had arrived to oppose such things. They had brought a mule with them.

The workers, who arrived with gulab jamuns to feed the mules, raised slogans. In this regard, State NSUI vice-president Pritesh Sharma said that irregularities are occurring daily at VU. In protest, mules were fed gulab jamuns.

