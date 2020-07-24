Ujjain: Nagchandreshwar temple to open today but sans devotees

Ujjain: On the occasion of festival of ‘Nagpachami’ the door of Nagchandreshwar Temple will open on Saturday for worshipping the deity. The temple door will open on Friday at 12 midnight for special worship of the deity. As per Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee there is an idol of lord Shiva and Parvati sitting on snake shaped throne. It is believed that this type of the idol of lord Shiva and Parvati is unique in the world.

Trikal-Puja’ to be offered to deities

With the beginning of Saturyday after 12 midnight on Friday, the door of the temple will be opened and ‘Trikal-Puja’ will be offered to lord Shiva and Parvati by Panchayati Mahanirvani Akhada head Vineet Giri Maharaj and collector Asheesh Singh. The series of special worships will be offered to the deities till the saturday evening and the door of the temple will be closed at 12 midnight of Saturday.

MTMC bans devotees’ entry in temple

Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) and district administration banned entries of devotees in Nagchandreshwar Temple in view of spreading Covid-19 pandemic in the city, however the devotees may watch the deities online through various television channels and social media portals.

The MTMC informed that the devotees belong to the other states will also not be allowed in Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple however devotees of the states can make entry on pre-booking basis.