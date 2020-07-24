Ujjain: Soil of Mahakal forest and ashes of Mahakal temple to be sent for Ram Temple foundation in Ayodhya

The foundation of Ram temple of Ayodhya, which is considered to be the main center of faith of crores of people of India, will be laid on August 5. In view of the sanctity of the Ujjain’s Mahakal temple, soil from Ujjain's Mahakal forest and world famous ashes of the Jyotirlinga Mahakal temple will also be brought to Ayodhya for worship.

It is believed that Lord Rama came to Ujjain and he also offered worship at Ram Ghat of Kshipra river after which one of the ghat of Kshipra is named Ramghat. Now the construction of the temple of Lord Sri Rama is going to begin in Ayodhya from August 5. For this, soil from the Mahakal forest of Ujjain and one of the 12 Jyotirlingas at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain will be used. Ascension and bill letters will also be delivered to the Ram temple in Ayodhya for worship. Mahamandaleshwar of Awahana Akhara and Mahamandaleshwar Acharya Shekhar, the central guiding member of Vishwa Hindu Parishad, said that after bathing in the Ujjain Kshipra river on August 2 and 3, soil of Mahakal forest and the ashes of Mahakal temple will be delivered to Ayodhya.