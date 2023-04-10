Ujjain: Man found ablaze on road dies in Indore

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man whose name had cropped up in connection with a bribery incident was found ablaze under mysterious circumstances on a road here late Saturday. He died during treatment in Indore on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred on Saturday night when a burning man came out from a public toilet under the Central Kotwali police station area. ‘The man, identified as Asif, a resident of Gandhi Nagar was found burning on the road. He was a painter. He was later shifted to Indore for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday,’ TI Narendra Singh Parihar said. He also confirmed that Asif was the same man whom the constable had handed over money after running out of the police station during Lokayukta Police action on April 7. ‘The (bribe) money could not be recovered as the constable handed it over to Asif,’ the TI added.

ASP (City) Abhishek Anand said a video of the incident indicated that Asif had set himself ablaze. A probe is underway. Asif’s name had come-up in a case wherein Lokayukta Police had nabbed constable Ravi Kushwaha for accepting a bribe of Rs 25k, the ASP said.

On the other hand, sources said that the deceased was in close touch with Chimanganj Mandi police station and was working as a helper of the accused constable. He used to remain present in the police station almost every day and act as a middleman in various cases. The incident in which the police claimed that Asif immolated himself on the fateful day also went viral on social media. In the video, Asif was seen crying in the middle of Gaadi Adda intersection at Agar Road. He pleaded, ‘Take me to the hospital, the policemen burnt me.’ Asif was first referred to the District Hospital and then to Indore when his condition became serious.

After the death of Asif, hundreds of family members and community members including women reached the Police Control Room on Sunday afternoon and sought a fair investigation into the incident. SP Sachin Sharma told media persons that the incident was being probed on various points.