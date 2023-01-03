Ujjain: Fog ushers in New Year in city

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first morning of 2023 was seen wrapped in fog. The entire city remained in fog, due to which people had difficulty in driving. The headlights of vehicles were seen glowing on roads in the mist. On December 31, the temperature also decreased due to cold winds. Due to this people are feeling cold even during the day. The day temperature has decreased by 4 degrees in the last 24 hours. It was foggy on Sunday morning. The cold wind continued to blow at a speed of 6 km per hour during the day on Saturday.

Even after strong sunlight during the day, people continued to feel cold throughout the day. The maximum temperature decreased by 4 degrees in 24 hours. The day's maximum temperature on Saturday was 24 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the minimum temperature also decreased by one-degree last night and was recorded at 11.0 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature this season was 8.8 degrees. At the same time, the temperature remained more than 10 degrees throughout the month of December. There are chances of severe cold in the month of January.