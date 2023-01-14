e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Dist Hospital lab work halts as technicians go on indefinite strike

They have also demanded a promotion channel with a grade pay of Rs 2,800 to 4,200.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Representative Image |
Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Work came to a standstill in the labs of the District Hospital here on Friday as lab technicians went on an indefinite strike. Technicians demonstrated in support of their 13-point demand including changing their designation from lab technician to medical lab officers. They have also demanded a promotion channel with a grade pay of Rs 2,800 to 4,200. Apart from this, along with the regularisation of lab technicians working on contract, they want that the number of posts be increased. Shashi Titus, the leader of the lab technicians, said that the agitation will continue until the demand is met.  

