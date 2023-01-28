Ujjain: Congress’ Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan launched

FP Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of the Indian National Congress and under the guidance of Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath, the “Haath Se Haath Jodo Abhiyan” was started on January 26, Republic Day. Under the leadership of District Congress Committee president Kamal Patel, this campaign was started simultaneously in all the blocks of the district. The campaign was started in the presence of senior Congressmen including MLA Mahesh Parmar, in charge of campaign and former Dewas mayor Rekha Verma.

Patel said that every section of the country and Madhya Pradesh is troubled by the BJP rule, and every society is troubled. Due to inflation, the common man has to worry about his daily bread. Youth are facing massive unemployment, farmers are unable to do farming, traders are being exploited, weaker sections are being oppressed, and women and girls are not safe under BJP rule. The education and health system is in a bad shape. In such a situation, there is a great need for “Haath Jodo Abhiyan” to unite the whole country, said Kamal Patel. This campaign was started simultaneously in all the blocks of the Ujjain district from Jhanda Chowk Tarana.

