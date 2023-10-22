 Ujjain Collector Offers 'Liquor Prasad' At Chaubis Khamba Temple, A Tradition Started By King Vikramaditya
Ujjain Collector Offers 'Liquor Prasad' At Chaubis Khamba Temple, A Tradition Started By King Vikramaditya

After the prayer, the collector walked some distance from the temple carrying the copper pot of liquor.

Updated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain collector Kumar Purushottam offered liquor to Mata Mahamaya and Mahalaya in the city's Chaubis Khamba Temple on the occasion of Mahashtami of Shardiya Navratri on Sunday.

After the prayer, the collector walked some distance from the temple carrying the copper pot of liquor. Later this pot was handed over to Kotwar who along with a team of officers and  employees took it for a 27 kilometer long prayer across different temples in the city.

FP Photo

Nagar Puja started by Emperor Vikramaditya

The copper pot has a small hole from which liquor flows for 27 kilometers. It is believed that the tradition of ‘Nagar Puja’ on Mahashtami of Shardiya Navratri was started by Emperor Vikramaditya. In Shri Chaubis Khamba Mata Temple, liquor is offered to the Goddess for happiness, prosperity, protection and peace.

article-image

FP Photo

There are 64 Devi and Bhairava temples including Harsiddhi, Bhukhi Mata, Gadhkalika, Chaubis Khamba, Nagarkot within the radius of 27 kilometers of Ujjain. During Nagar Puja, offerings of Puri, Bhajiya, Badbakal, roasted wheat and lemon are made to the city's Goddess and Bhairav Temple.

Devotees also took 'Prasad' of liquor

At Shri Chaubis Khamba Temple, devotees also took the ‘Prasad' of liquor offered to the Goddess. It is believed that all types of diseases are cured by consuming the liquor offered to Goddess Mahamaya and Mahalaya. 

article-image

