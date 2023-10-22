 MP: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Dance Floor With School Kids In Gwalior, Video Surfaces
The video is said to be shot after the foundation day program of Scindia School located in Gwalior, on Saturday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, October 22, 2023, 01:44 PM IST
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Hits Dance Floor With School Kids In Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A playful video of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia dancing with school kids surfaced on social media on Sunday. The video is said to be shot after the foundation day programme of Scindia School located in Gwalior, on Saturday. 

In the video, Scindia can be seen showing off his dance moves with the students on the stage after the program. The students had reportedly requested him for company.

PM Modi was chief guest

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi attended the 125th foundation day program of Scindia School as the chief guest. After the end of the programme in the night, Scindia met all the students. Later, after PM Modi left, Scindia participated in the programs of the school, during which he danced with the students on the stage. 

Scindia’s wife Priyadarshini Raje and his son Maha Aryaman Scindia were also present in the program and were seen clapping after watching his dance.

Scindia not fighting polls

Amidst the pressing election season in Madhya Pradesh, this joyous video of the union minister is a breather. Even before, Scindia was seen dancing with tribals during his recent Guna tour.

Notably, after the release of BJP’s fifth list of candidates for the state assembly elections due in less than a month, speculations of Scindia fighting the polls have been put to an end as the saffron party has announced candidates for all the prospective seats that Scindia might have contested from.

Denied Ticket By BJP, Congress, Narayan Tripathi Contesting As VJP Candidate In Satna
