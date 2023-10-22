MP: BJP Candidate From Sabalgarh Fails To File Nomination

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): BJP candidate from Sabalgarh Sarla Brajendra Rawat could not file nomination on Saturday, because her records to be attached to the nomination papers were incomplete.

She went to the collectorate along with her supporters to file nomination which she could not file because of incomplete records. So, she had to return without filing papers.

Rawat told journalists that her spiritual Guru told her to file nomination at an auspicious time, and she would wait for it.

Electoral officer and additional district magistrate CB Prasaid said filing of nomination began from Saturday, but not a single candidate filed papers from any of the six constituencies in Morena.

According to Prasad, the Election Commission has made all arrangements for filing nominations which will be done till October 30.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on October 31 and a candidate can withdraw papers by November 2.

