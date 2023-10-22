MP: Denied Ticket By BJP, Congress, Narayan Tripathi Contesting As VJP Candidate In Satna

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Former BJP legislator Narayan Tripathi is contesting the upcoming election from Maihar assembly constituency on the symbol of Vindhya Janata Party (VJP), a newly formed political outfit.

Tripathi decided to form his own political party after being denied tickets by the BJP and the Congress.

The Election Commission has allotted a symbol of two sugar canes and a farmer to the VJP.

Tripathi has been demanding separate Vindhya Pradesh for a long time.

Only time will tell whether his demand for separate Vindhya Pradesh will bring any results or not, since the voters are keeping mum.

The newly formed political outfit does not have enough time to find proper candidates and prepare for the election, because filing nominations began from Saturday.

After getting the symbol, Tripathi has heaved a sigh of relief, but he has to face a lot of difficulties in the coming days.

In 2021, he held rallies and demanded the government to fulfill his demand for separate Vindhya Pradesh.

Nevertheless, in the past few years he kept mum over his demand, but the reasons for his silence were not known.

In public rallies, Tripathi said that former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee preferred small states. Now, everything depends on the silent voters.

Tripathi is ready to field candidates from all constituencies in Maihar.

In 2013, he won the election on a Congress ticket. He fought the Lok Sabha election in 2009.

Although he was an MLA of the Congress, he supported the BJP in 2014.

In 2015, he resigned from the Congress and won the by-poll on BJP ticket in 2016.

Afterwards, he got closer to the Congress and the then chief minister Kamal Nath, which created a rift between him and the BJP.

He sought a ticket from the Congress which fielded Shrikant Chaturvedi who lost to Tripathi by a margin of 2,984 votes.

On the other hand, the BJP fielded Dharmesh Ghai instead of Tripathi.