Ujjain: Bus carrying RPF jawans turns turtle on Barnagar Road

Ujjain: More than one dozen Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawans suffered injuries after their bus turned turtle on Barnagar Road. As per reports, two of them suffered serious injuries.

The mishap occurred at about 2 pm at Chhankhedi Choupati under Ingoriya police station, some 17 km from the city. A bus (4330287) carrying 24 RPF jawans suddenly turned turtle and fell in a farmland.

Eye witnesses informed that the driver of the bus lost control which resulted into the mishap. All the jawans were being brought from Ratlam and were to be deported at Ujjain railway station in view of preventive measures to stop spread of Covid-19 virus infection.

Dial 100 vehicle immediately swung into action and rushed the injured to the Civil Hospital here. Barring 10 jawans, who sustained normal injuries, two other jawans reportedly received multiple injuries and were given treatment.