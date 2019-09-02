Ujjain: Boy held for raping minor

Ujjain: A youth in Barnagar took a minor girl to Badnawar and raped her. According to Barnagar police, it was when Yashpal Chawda (18) son of Baup resident of Shikshak colony took the girl to Badnawar, the girl’s parents lodged a missing report of the girl.

As soon as he reached Barnagar, they arrested him. The police said that the medical report of the girl confirmed about the rape.

The police registered an FIR against the accused under Section 376,363,342 of IPC and relevant Section of POCSO Act and started investigation.