Ujjain: Bollywood actor-director Manoj Joshi to stage drama ‘Chanakya’ on Tuesday

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 8-day ‘Vikram Natya Samaroh’ under Vikramotsav, 2023 (Vikram Samvat 2079) will begin on Tuesday at 7 pm at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy premises under the aegis of Maharaja Vikramaditya Shodhpeeth. Drama ‘Chanakya’ will be performed on the first day of the festival.

According to the Peeth’s director Shriram Tiwari, the play has been directed and acted by Bollywood actor and film director Manoj Joshi. Joshi will present Chanakya’s policy, foresight, planning and dedication to the audience. This play has been performed all over the country but for Ujjain it is unique because Joshi is going to present it for the first time in Ujjain.

On the second day of the festival on March 15, play ‘Ramayana and Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta on Wheels’ directed by Salauddin Pasha of Bengaluru will be staged. This performance is the first in the history of theatre to be performed by disabled people using crutches and wheelchairs.

On March 16, there will be a presentation of ‘Skandagupta’ by Bhopal’s theatre group Ek Rang. The play is directed by noted Bollywood director and set designer Jayant Deshmukh. The play focuses on patriotism and nationalism. On March 17, there will be a presentation of ‘Adishankaracharya’ under the direction of Sanjay Mehta. The story is about a 12-year-old boy who was born in South India and gave direction to the whole world on the basis of his writings and experiences.

On March 18, the audience will get to see the play ‘Karnbhar’ directed by veteran writer-director Dr Prabhat Kumar Bhattacharya from Ujjain. The play is based on important episodes of The Mahabharata. ‘Adi Vikramaditya’ will be presented on March 19 that has been prepared by Tikam Joshi, director of Madhya Pradesh Natya Vidyalaya, Bhopal. Two plays will be staged on March 20, the first one directed by Satish Dave is ‘Sarmapani’. The second one is Sanjeev Malviya directed ‘Raja Bhoj’.

On the last day of Vikram Natya Samaroh, Jayant Deshmukh directed ‘Govinda’ will be presented. Renowned TV and film actor Godan Kumar will be on stage in this presentation focused on Sri Krishna Uvaach. This play is the process of understanding Krishna.

