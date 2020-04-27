Ujjain: 15 wards under the grip of dreaded coronavirus

Ujjain: The city is witnessing sudden spurt in Covid-19 positive cases since last week. As per reports the pandemic has gradually taken 15 wards of the city under its grip.

Till the last week the total positive count was at 31 which shot up to 119 till the onset of the new week. Likewise, the containment areas have also increased in numbers from 12 to 20. Ward number 27 has most of the containment areas.

The administration has earmarked Jansapura, Danigate, RNT Marg, Nikas Chouraha, Ramprasad Bhargav Marg, Daggarwadi, Saivihar Colony, Bengali Colony, Singpuri, Nijatpura, Begambag, Motibag, Muni Nagar, Mahananda Nagar, Amarpura, Naipeth, Kot Mohalla, Topkhana, Shikarigali, Neelganga, Gandi Nagar, Amber Colony and Shiv Shatki Nagar as containment areas.

City completely sealed, online permission for entry revoked

In view of rising numbers of positive cases the administration has revoked online permission for entry in the city and completely sealed the city. The administration has deployed additional collectors at earmarked hospitals like Charitable Hospital, RD Gardi Medical College and others. Collector Shashank Mishra deployed additional collector SS Rawat at RD Gardi Medical College (red hospital) and Bidisha Mukherjee at Charitable Hospital and GD Birla Hospital (yell hospitals).