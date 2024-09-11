Simhastha Not Merely A Religious Congregation Of Ujjain, Says CM Mohan Yadav | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Pilgrims coming to Ujjain for Simhastha visit the entire region, and so necessary facilities should be developed accordingly, said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here on Tuesday.

Simhastha is not merely a religious congregation of Ujjain, but it encompasses both Ujjain and Indore divisions, as a large number of pilgrims visiting Ujjain for Simhastha also visit Omkareshwar and Maheshwar, said Yadav, chairing a meeting of the Cabinet committee constituted for Simhastha 2028 preparations. Pilgrims coming to Ujjain for Simhastha visit the entire region, and so necessary infrastructure and facilities should be developed accordingly, said the Chief Minister.

"For the convenience of elderly pilgrims, parking spaces closer to the ghats will be more convenient for them. The campus grounds of various educational institutions and other institutions should also be used for parking. For this, a survey should be done and action should be taken from now on," Yadav said, discussing the preparations at length.

He was apprised of the Simhastha-related proposals, parking proposals, work done by various departments on the Ujjain-Indore Metro Project, etc. The Chief Minister said that for the convenience of elderly people, parking spaces should be made close to the ghats, and for this, premises of different educational institutions and other institutions should be utilized.

He instructed the PWD to complete the 4-lane road from KD Gate to Veer Durgadas Ki Chhatri to Ghosa Path at the earliest. The construction of the road will help people travel directly to Jabra, Badnagar, and Kaal Bhairav from Gopal Mandir and the main areas of the city.

To promote spiritual tourism, a helipad is being constructed in Sadwal, Ujjain. Pilgrims visiting under the Tirtha Darshan Yojana will be able to reach here easily, and after the construction of this route, it will help in connecting the urban area directly to the helipad, the CM said. The CM also directed that along with the Ujjain-Indore Metro, efforts should be made to develop other rail facilities. He instructed the officials to complete the already sanctioned works in a time-bound manner.

It was informed in the meeting that earlier, the transport department was the nodal agency to coordinate with the railway ministry, but now this responsibility has been given to the PWD. Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla, urban administration minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and other ministers, including Tulsi Silawat, were present at the meeting.