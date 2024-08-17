IDA Project: Direct Connectivity From Pithampur, Dhar to Ujjain; 15-Km-Long Ahilya Path To Be Completed Before Simhastha | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Development Authority will construct Ahilya Path (AP) connecting Ujjain Road to Dhar Road before Simhastha in 2028. IDA's AP-1 to AP-5 schemes are coming over a 15 km long route. This decision was taken in the IDA board meeting on Friday. Ahilya Path is IDA's most esteemed project which will be built at a cost of Rs 400 crores. It will provide direct connectivity from Pithampur, Dhar to Ujjain. Traffic pressure in parts of the city will be reduced.

People coming from outside for Simhastha will get direct road route to Ujjain. Along with this IDA will build a new complex in Scheme No 136. Its construction has been approved. Apart from this, IDA is also preparing to build Transport Nagar and Mandi in Morod village.

IDA will provide financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each to five mills for the construction of tableaus. The Board of Directors decided to appoint a consultant to apply and obtain approval under FCA (Forest Conversion Act) for the forest land proposed for Mandi and Transport Nagar on land area measuring 125.221 hectares of government land located in village Morod.

Similarly, the Board of Directors decided to take the services of a consultant for the development of the banks of Kanh and Saraswati rivers. The expenditure on this can be adjusted in the amount provided by the government from the Urban Infrastructure Fund.

Benefit of construction of Ahilya Path

-Direct connectivity from Pithampur, Dhar to Ujjain.

-Traffic pressure in central part of ????Indore city to be reduced.

-Pilgrims coming from outside will have direct route to Ujjain, especially in view of Simhastha 2028.

-The Fintech City will accelerate the development of the western region. It will be the first city in the state, where financial and software institutions will work.