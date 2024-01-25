National Cycle Polo Championships In Ujjain: Chhattisgarh Clinches Senior & Junior Titles

FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The National Cycle Polo Championships concluded on the Government Engineering College ground here on Tuesday. Chhattisgarh teams clinched both senior and junior titles by defeating Uttar Pradesh 5-2 in a highly contested seniors' finals and thrashing Uttar Pradesh 14-1 in a one-sided juniors' final match.

ADGP Indore, Rakesh Gupta, gave the winner trophy and congratulated the team members for hoisting the flag of Chhattisgarh in both categories. He motivated the losing players to work harder next time. While presiding, UMC speaker Kalavati Yadav gave awards to the runners-up. Special guest Dr Jaya Mishra gave the award to Kerala and Tamil Nadu in the sub-junior category for the third place and asked them to introduce good players while describing the game as being played in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Diwakar Natu, former chairman of Simhstha Mela Pradhikaran, in his address repeated the song “Chale Chalo-Bade Chalo” with the players, which encouraged the players. On behalf of Cycle Polo Federation of India president Air Marshal Pradeep Bapat congratulated the Ujjain District Cycle Polo Association for providing good facilities to the players. The welcome address was given by Pankaj Jain. The programme was conducted by Shraddha Salunke and a vote of thanks was given by Prakash Purohit.