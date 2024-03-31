MP: Vendor Assaults Devotees Outside Kal Bhairav Temple After Denied Purchase Of Prasad In Ujjain, Booked

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A case of assault at Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple has come to light on Sunday in which the family of a Supreme Court lawyer was victimised. The condition of one member is said to be critical and has been admitted to the district hospital at present.

According to the police, the victim's family is a resident of Borivali West, Mumbai. On Sunday, after having darshan of Baba Mahakal, the family reached for darshan of Kaal Bhairav.

As soon as the family parked their car and stepped out of it, the prasad vendors started to pressurize them to buy flowers and sweets from them. One of the vendors, Raja Bhati became stubborn and said if they have to keep their car parked in front of the shop, they will have to buy prasad from him.

When the lawyer and his family refused, he even threw it in their car forcibly and started to demand money. As the tension escalated, about 50 to 70 people surrounded their vehicle and attacked them. They also molested women and girls of the family. There was no help even after calling dial 100. After which a policeman present at the spot took the lawyer out of the spot and rushed him to the hospital.

A case was registered under IPC sections for obscenity, voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Mumbai resident Rishi Bhattacharya.