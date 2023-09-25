MP: Striking Railway Employees Plan To ‘Intensify’ Agitation

Loco pilots raise slogans during hunger strike at Ujjain railway station premises on Sunday |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The ongoing serial hunger strike of local railway employees continued for the 35th day here on Sunday. 7 railway loco pilots namely Laxmichand Meena, Sheikh Jamil, Ajay Bourasi, Deepak Verma, Akhilesh Itwadiya, Mahendra Parmar and Rakesh Prajapati and other department employees sat on a hunger strike on the day.

SS Sharma and Abhilash Nagar, convenors of Running Headquarters Bachao Joint Struggle Committee, said that the Railway Board is being misled by senior railway officials by giving wrong information to the Parliamentarians and the Railway Ministry. The officers sitting in the headquarters of Ratlam and Mumbai are telling the Railway Board that the transfer of loco pilots from Ujjain to Indore is as per normal procedure for promotion.

According to them, the truth is that for Indore’s own interests, convenience and profit, by first issuing an order on March 20, when 125 loco pilot posts of Ujjain lobby have been abolished and unnecessary posts have been created in Indore lobby, which makes it clear that it is not a normal process of promotion but a conspiracy to end Ujjain lobby. They said that the loco pilots who were promoted and going to Indore were posted under pressure and all of them have also applied to come back to Ujjain, which clearly shows that no one was interested in taking promotion in Indore. Ratlam division officials are continuously betraying organisations and employees by giving false information.

Anger among the railway employees is increasing due to stubbornness and rigid behaviour of the officers. In this context, a big movement by railway employees and their families will be carried out immediately on the platform and in the city to save railways’ interests from being harmed. If the demands are not met and the order is not cancelled, we will soon take the movement among the people of the city by organising a vehicle rally, Tricolour rally and Sadbuddhi Yagya at the station, the trade union leaders warned.