MP: 'Naturopathy Should Establish Its Reputation'

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): “Naturopathy should establish its reputation as a medical system based on science and not be a mere miracle medical system,” advised Ramchandra Rahi, president of All India Naturopathy Council, while addressing the concluding session of the 39th National Naturopathy Conference held under the chairmanship of senior social worker Raviprakash Langar here on Sunday.

Other personalities present on the stage included vice-chancellor of Mahrishi Panini Sanskrit University, Prof Vijay Kumar Menon, Dr Satyendra Kumar Mishra of Lucknow University, Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra of Vikram University, Dr Sachchidananda and Dr Vimal Kumar Modi, vice-president of All India Naturopathy Council, Kusum Shah, treasurer general secretary Dr Awadhesh Kumar Mishra and secretary Prabodh Raj Chandol were present, in the event attended by naturopaths and seekers of naturopathy from different states. All the dignitaries present on the stage offered flowers to the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi and the lamp was lit. Starting the programme, Dr Satyendra Kishore Mishra of Vikram University welcomed all the guests.

Dr Awadhesh Kumar Mishra threw light on the activities of All India Naturopathy Council and presented a brief introduction of the Council. Speaking on the occasion, Prof Menon said that the tradition of living with nature has been mentioned in our texts since ancient times but it is a matter of great regret that we do not want to study those texts. After the addresses of the prominent speakers, the felicitation ceremony began, in which all the guests were welcomed with robes and mementoes. The president of the Council honoured all those who had presented their speeches in the various scientific sessions of this convention with robes and mementoes. Rotary Club president Mukesh Johri was honoured by giving him an Ang Vastra, memento and a Kevada plant.

Certificates were distributed to all the participants attending the conference. In the morning session of the third and final day, the representatives from different states participated in a race for health taken from Juna Akhara, Neelganga to Vikram University. A general meeting of the Council was organised from 10 am in which a new executive was formed.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)