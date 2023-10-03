MP: Folk Drama ‘Nani Bai Ko Mairo’ Staged

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of eight-day Sanja Lokotsav-2023, organised by Pratikalpa Cultural Organisation in collaboration with various institutions, an international seminar focused on Indian Folk and Tribal Literature and Culture- Social Change centralised on various traditions and styles was organised.

Folk drama ‘Nani Bai Ko Mairo’ and Malvi Sanja folk dance Rupak were also presented in the evening. Scholars from across the country and the world participated in this seminar organised at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy.

Guest speakers invited in the seminar included folk culturalist Prof Naveen Chandra Lohani, Meerut, Dr Puran Sehgal, Manasa, Prof Shailendra Kumar Sharma, Ujjain, Suresh Chandra Shukla, Sharad Alok, Oslo Norway, Dr Krishna Jugnu, Udaipur, Prof Jagdish Chandra Sharma, Ujjain, Prof Kalpana Gawali, Baroda, Dr Uma Joshi, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, Dr Narayan Vyas, Bhopal, Dr RC Thakur, Mahidpur, Dr Kala Joshi, Indore, Vijayendra Singh Aronya, Samiksha Nayak, Indore, Ishwar Singh Chauhan, Agar, Brahmprakash Chaturvedi, Indore and Dr Dhruvendra Singh Jodha, Bhopal expressed their views.

Institute president Dr Shiv Chaurasia, director Dr Pallavi Kishan and secretary Kumar Kishan honoured the guests by presenting mementoes. Various sessions were conducted by Prof Jagdish Chandra Sharma, Dr Ram Saurashtriya and Dr Shweta Pandya. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Shiv Chaurasia, Dr Pallavi Kishan and Dr Ajay Sharma.

