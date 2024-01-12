MP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries

Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons sustained injuries after a car fell into Shipra river from a bridge built on it in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Mangalnath temple under the jurisdiction of Chimanganj police station in the district on Friday evening. There were a total of four people travelling in the car. Soon after the incident, the locals present on the spot rescued them from the water and they were sent to the district hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Chimanganj police station in charge Anand Tiwari told ANI, "A car got uncontrolled on a bridge built over Shipra river and fell into the river in which four people sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to the district hospital." In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the car fell into the water while saving a small dog which appeared in front of the vehicle. Efforts were being made to pull out the vehicle from the water, he further said.