 MP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries
e-Paper Get App
HomeUjjainMP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries

MP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries

The incident occurred near Mangalnath temple under the jurisdiction of Chimanganj police station in the district on Friday evening.

ANIUpdated: Friday, January 12, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons sustained injuries after a car fell into Shipra river from a bridge built on it in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, a police official said.

The incident occurred near Mangalnath temple under the jurisdiction of Chimanganj police station in the district on Friday evening. There were a total of four people travelling in the car. Soon after the incident, the locals present on the spot rescued them from the water and they were sent to the district hospital with the help of an ambulance.

Read Also
MP: Pregnant Women In Jabalpur Taking Consultation From Doctors To Align Child's Birth With Ram...
article-image

Chimanganj police station in charge Anand Tiwari told ANI, "A car got uncontrolled on a bridge built over Shipra river and fell into the river in which four people sustained injuries. All the injured were admitted to the district hospital." In the preliminary investigation, it came to light that the car fell into the water while saving a small dog which appeared in front of the vehicle. Efforts were being made to pull out the vehicle from the water, he further said.

Read Also
MP: Labourer Dies After Falling Into 22 Feet Deep Pit Of Sewer Line In Satna; Body Taken Out After 6...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries

MP: Car Falls Into Shipra River From Bridge In Ujjain; 4 Sustain Injuries

MP: No More Torn Jeans Or Mini Skirts As Ganesha Temple In Ujjain Imposes Dress Code Ban And Selfie...

MP: No More Torn Jeans Or Mini Skirts As Ganesha Temple In Ujjain Imposes Dress Code Ban And Selfie...

MP CM Mohan Yadav To Send 5 Lakh Laddoos From Mahakal To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

MP CM Mohan Yadav To Send 5 Lakh Laddoos From Mahakal To Ayodhya For Ram Temple Consecration (WATCH)

MP: Stone & Sticks Pelted On BJP Leader's House Over Vehicle Parking In Ujjain; Wife & Children Shut...

MP: Stone & Sticks Pelted On BJP Leader's House Over Vehicle Parking In Ujjain; Wife & Children Shut...

MP: Official Meeting On Jan 14, ACS & Officials Of Indore Division To Join Through VC

MP: Official Meeting On Jan 14, ACS & Officials Of Indore Division To Join Through VC