MP: Bajrang Dal Activists Create Ruckus At Gyanodaya School In Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The activists of Bajrang Dal and other Hindu organisations created a ruckus at Gyanodaya School in the Nagjhiri area here on Wednesday. The students alleged that they were beaten in the school for chanting Ram and applying tilak and the hostel superintendent put pressure on them to convert to Buddhism.

Students of Gyanodaya School have made serious allegations against the superintendent of the school hostel. Students said that on January 22, superintendent Girdhari Malviya stopped them from taking out the rally of Lord Ram. "In the hostel, they tell us about Buddhism and ask us to adopt it. Along with this, some children abuse Lord Ram. Even after his photo and Hanuman Chalisa are trampled under his feet, the superintendent does not say anything to them." A child alleged that superintendent Malviya asked what was there in Ram.

Regarding such a serious allegation, the activists of Hindu organisations gheraoed the school premises and raised slogans and also gave a memorandum for the removal of the superintendent and action against him.

Bajrang Dal’s district co-convenor Rishabh said that Gyanodaya School hostel superintendent Girdhari Malviya forbids children to take the name of Lord Ram by tying Kalava (pious tread) on their hands. The school teacher has also complained about this. Some children use the derogatory word for Lord Ram.

When there was uproar over this matter, school in-charge principal Lokendra Shastri intervened and asked to talk to the authorities on the matter. He said that there was talk of not allowing the rally to be held in the school hostel, but the children took out the rally. The children were forbidden from attending the rally because the examination was nearing, hence they were told to study, Hanuman Chalisa was also recited on Saturday. Superintendent Malviya’s words have been conveyed to the competent authority, he said.