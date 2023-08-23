MP: 4 Arrested In Connection With Gang Rape Of School Girl | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The police, on Tuesday, arrested four youths in connection with a case of gang rape of a 17-year-old school girl.

According to Neelganga police, the girl from Budhwariya area had met her friend Subhash, son of Jagdish Suryawanshi, resident of Akasouda in Freeganj in the afternoon of August 16. He coaxed her and took her to the room of his friend Shubham Parmar, who was staying on rent in Madhav Nagar railway station area. Shubham’s brother and another youth were also present there. By threatening the girl, Subhash first raped her, after which three other youths also raped her. Meanwhile, they also made a video and asked her to keep quiet by threatening to make this video public.

The victim was so scared of the atrocity meted out to her that she did not even come out of her house for two days. The student who used to laugh and play had become completely lost in the house. Seeing her sad and dejected, the family members suspected something wrong, so the mother insisted on asking the girl. At first she was not telling anything because of fear. Then the relatives took her into confidence and enquired only then she told the relatives about the atrocities committed by the four youths. After this, the family took her to the police station. The police registered a case against the four accused for rape under the POCSO Act and the IT Act. All the four accused have been arrested.

