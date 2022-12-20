Madhya Pradesh: Urdu poets from across the country enthral audience during Mushaira in Ujjain

Urdu litterateur Mehmood Ahmed Sahar being honoured during the all-India Mushaira | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): An All-India Mushaira was organised under the aegis of the Mushaira committee in which renowned poets from different cities of the country kept creating warmth in the cold night with their poetry.

Convener of Ujjain Mushaira Committee Shakeel Siddiqui Patwari said that the Mushaira started at 9 pm at Atlas Chouraha and continued till the next morning. The mushaira came into rhythm with its first poet Iqbal Parwazi and was taken forward by Varun and Kunal Danish till Adil Rashid and was further extended by Shahzada Gulrez, Vijay Tiwari, Nadeem Shad, Shakeel Azmi and Nawaz Deobandi and Wasim Barelvi provided the climax.

Two poems in the Mushaira attracted the hearts of the listeners with their recitation. When Prof Wasim Barelvi (Bareilly), recited “aankhon ko moond lene se khatara na jaega, vah dekhana padega jo dekha na jaega” the whole place resounded with the applause of the audience. Similarly, when Dr Nawaz Deobandi (Deoband), recited his poetry “joote sidhe kar diye the ek din ustaad ke, uska badla yah hua takdeer sidhi ho gayi”, it made the audience thrilled.

Mehmood Ahmed Sahar and Dr Zia Rana were honoured on this occasion keeping in view their contribution to Urdu literature. Syed Hifazat Ali (industrialist, Khargone) presided over this Mushaira programme, which has been organised for the last 30 years. The guests of the programme were Paras Chandra Jain (former cabinet minister and MLA, Ujjain North) and Arun Yadav (former Union minister of state and former Pradesh Congress Committee president).