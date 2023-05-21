Madhya Pradesh: UDA chairman reviews house & road construction works

UDA chairman Shyam Bansal during inspection of road construction work between Prashanti Dham and Shipra Vihar Yojana on Saturday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) chairman Shyam Bansal on Saturday inspected Triveni Vihar Yojana (housing scheme) as well as construction of cement concrete (CC) road between Prashanti Dham and Shipra Vihar Commercial Block.

CEO Sandeep Soni said that 32 houses in Triveni Vihar Yojana, including 28 of EWS category, 3 LIG category and one MIG catergoy, would be auctioned. Painting, electricity and maintenance works were being done in these houses.

During inspection of construction work of CC road, UDA chairman directed officials to carry out central lighting work at the earliest. He also directed to plant saplings and said that efforts be made so that big hotels come up on commercial plots.

