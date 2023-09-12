Madhya Pradesh: Swami Shaileshanand Giri To Participate In Peace Conference At Seoul

MAHAMANDALESHWAR SWAMI SHAILESHANAND GIRI | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri of Juna Akhara has been invited by the Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light, World Peace Academy (HWPL) to the World Peace Conference. South Korean organisation HWPL is celebrating its ninth foundation day from September 18 to 20.

In this world peace meeting, religious leaders from all over the world will gather in Seoul. In this year’s programme series, there will be a discussion on religious peace in the world among the government systems around the world, international organisations and representatives of religious societies around the world. In the above invitation, Man He Lee, who is the president of the said organisation, has mainly invited Swami Shaileshanand Giri, who is running his campaign across the world with Sanatan Dharma.

For the last two decades, Swami has been continuously running his ‘Kartavya Kranti Abhiyan’ campaign against depression across the world. HWPL is affiliated with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and is affiliated with the Seoul metropolitan government, which is in charge of the social responsibility of the ministry of foreign affairs of South Korea. HWPL is a peace organisation established to prevent war in the world and engage in the pursuit of peace for future generations.

The said organisation is running its peace and harmony programmes in 170 countries among people of different nationalities and religious backgrounds. It is playing an important role in the whole world in collaboration with women and youth organisations through which it runs programmes for peace, rights protection and discharge of duties as a citizen.

Man Hee Lee is a World War II veteran who participated in the Korean War and also experienced the brutal horrors of war. He is currently an important leader of the World Peace Campaign. In 2014, Man Hee Lee participated in 32 trips to World Peace. He visited more than 100 countries and was also honoured with the Mahatma Gandhi Award on July 19, 2016. The said award has previously been given to Nelson Mandela and Jeanie Carter, they received the award for non-violence and peace from the Mahatma M K Gandhi Foundation.

According to Mahamandaleshwar Swami Shaileshanand Giri, his important role is through his lectures and discussions which will be on the subject of Sanatan Dharma, the only sutra of world peace and harmony and through the continuous lectures going on for the last four months, he has given the message to more than 500 different religious gurus. Agreed that Sanatan Dharma is the only religion whose teachings contain the essence of all the religions of the world, hence in the times to come, the said journey will prove to be an important milestone in establishing the glory of Sanatan in the entire world.