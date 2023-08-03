Madhya Pradesh: SC Lawyer Addresses Seminar On UCC

Senior lawyer Ashwini Upadhyaya addresses a seminar on UCC in Ujjain | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A seminar was organised by the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Panchayat and Civil Society, Ujjain at Swarna Jayanti Hall, Vikram University on ‘Contribution of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) to a united India’. Senior Supreme Court lawyer Ashwini Upadhyaya (New Delhi) as a key speaker said, ‘With UCC coming to the country, the tradition will continue, evil practices will stop, religion will increase, unrighteousness will be destroyed, culture will be protected and the exploitation of women will end and their respect will increase. Women will get their rights, they will get equal opportunities for education, Vedas, Upanishads and Puranas should be taught in the syllabus. Modi government immediately abolished one-and-a-half thousand laws made by the British.

Similarly, it should be abolished by making radical changes in the present education system. If the rule of two of us is also implemented in the Uniform Civil Code, then the need for making a separate population control law will also end. The programme began with the worship of Goddess Saraswati. On this occasion, Mahamandaleshwar Atuleshanand Saraswati and Juna Akhara Mahamandaleshwar Shaileshanand Giri were specially present.

The programme was conducted by Surendra Chaturvedi and co-ordinated and organised by Sudeep Vyas. The welcome speech was given by former MP Chintamani Malviya. MiC member Shivendra Tiwari presented a vote of thanks.

