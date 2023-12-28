Madhya Pradesh: Paid Darshan Facility At Mahakal Suspended | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in mind the rush of visitors at Mahakaleshwar Temple, the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) has suspended the paid darshan facility of Rs 250 per person with immediate effect.

Collector Kumar Purushottam and SP Sachin Sharma on Wednesday held a meeting in the control room of Mahakal Lok of Mahakal Temple regarding the extensive preparations keeping in view the increase in the number of visitors to Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple on the occasion of New Year.

Ujjain municipal commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh, MTMC administrator Sandeep Soni, and members Pradeep Guru, Rajendra Sharma, Ram Sharma, and officials of concerned departments were present.

The collector instructed that arrangements should be made to ensure that the visitors can have the darshan of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar. General devotees will be given darshan of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar from Nandi Dwar, Shri Mahakal Lok, Manasarovar Bhawan, Facility Centre-1, New Tunnel-1, Ganesh Mandapam near Shaktipath Triveni Museum by giving fixed entry from the parking lot of Chardham Temple.

After darshan, the devotees will go out from the emergency exit gate, pass near Bada Ganesh Temple, reach Harsiddhi Temple Tiraha, and then reach Chardham Temple and head towards their destination. A shoe stand will be made near the entrance of Chardham, where the devotees will place their shoes and slippers. They will again go towards their destination via Bada Ganesh, from Harsiddhi Temple Tiraha, after reaching Chardham Temple again with their footwear.

Visitors who wish to have early darshan daily will not be able to do darshan during this period by purchasing a ticket of Rs 250. Arrangements for quick darshan will be completely banned on that occasion. Those visitors who want to go only to Mahakaal Lok will enter Mahakaal Lok from Pinaki Gate by entering a separate line from Chardham Temple. After that, they will go out through this door.

SEPARATE ARRANGEMENTS FOR ELDERLY & DISABLED PEOPLE

In the meeting, the collector instructed that there should not be any negligence in the arrangements. Appropriate arrangements should be made in such a way that the visitors have easy darshan. To provide free darshan to the elderly and handicapped in an organised manner, they should be given easy darshan by entering through gate number one of Avantika Dwar. Along with setting up Prasad counters at Mahakal Lok, more Prasad counters should be set up at the Harsiddhi Temple intersection in front of Bade Ganesh where the devotees are coming out.

ENTRY OF VIPs & MEDIA THROUGH BEGAM BAGH

It was said in the meeting that the entry of VIP/VVIP/media will be through the VIP gate of Begam Bagh. They will park their vehicles at the parking near the VIP gate. After that, from there, after entering through the Shri Mahakal Lok Control Room, Shankha Dwar, Nirmalya Dwar, going through Suryamukhi Dwar, passing through the roof of Sabha Mandap, Nandi Mandapam, and Ganesh Mandapam, after having darshan of Lord Shri Mahakal, will go out again through the same route.

INQUIRY & ASSISTANCE CENTRES TO BE ESTABLISHED

For the convenience of the devotees, inquiry and assistance centres will be set up temporarily at selected places around the temple premises. Similarly, keeping security in mind, CCTV cameras will be installed in the temple area and the entire darshan route. The security arrangements of the devotees can be monitored by continuous monitoring through CCTV surveillance and LEDs in the control room.

PARKING ARRANGEMENTS

Devotees coming from outside will be able to park their vehicles at Karkaraj Parking, Bhil Samaj Dharamshala, and Kalota Samaj Dharamshala. Similarly, parking arrangements for vehicles coming from Indore Road are made on the right side of Rudraksh Hotel (Shani Temple), Housing Board grounds at Government Engineering College Tiraha, Haat Bazaar under Harifatak Bridge, Meghdoot parking, Engineering College grounds and at Prashantidham.

BHAJAN GROUPS TO PERFORM ON DARSHAN MARG

To create religious harmony among the devotees or keep in view the religious faith, bhajan groups will create a stage on the darshan route and will present the singing of hymns of God, so that a religious atmosphere can be created among the devotees. Tent arrangements will be made for the convenience of the devotees from the Chardham Temple parking lot to Shaktipat, from Triveni Mandapam to Mansarovar Bhawan. Drinking water arrangements will also be made for the visitors. Similarly, medical arrangements will also be made.

BARRICADES FOR DARSHAN THORUGH QUEUES

The collector instructed the concerned Public Works Department official that strong barricading should be made to provide queued darshan. During this period, arrangements for additional police force will also be made by the SP. Similarly, executive magistrates will also be deployed. The electricity department will make electricity arrangements in the entire temple complex as per requirement and instructions have been given to the concerned to supply electricity uninterrupted.