e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Ujjain

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:17 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Man who owes over Rs 95L goes missing

The matter came to light when the wife of the trader lodged a missing complaint in the Police Station on Sunday.
FP News Service
Representative Photo |

Representative Photo |

Advertisement

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man who operates a furniture shop at Surasa village in Ujjain districthas gone missing since October 24.

The matter came to light when the wife of the trader lodged a missing complaint in the Police Station on Sunday. The family and relatives suspect foul play as the man was debt-ridden and was facing threats from the money lenders and banks.

Tejkumar Panchal, a native of Nageshwar Dham Colony, had taken loan worth Rs15 lakhs from four banks. He had also borrowed Rs 80 lakhs from the moneylenders. The wife of the missing person lodged a report in Chiman Ganj Police Station, on Sunday.

As of now, no moneylender has filed a complaint against him in the Police Station.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Sub inspector who killed wife before committing suicide was restless, say police

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 02:17 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal