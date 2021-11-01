Madhya Pradesh: Man who owes over Rs 95L goes missing

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man who operates a furniture shop at Surasa village in Ujjain districthas gone missing since October 24.

The matter came to light when the wife of the trader lodged a missing complaint in the Police Station on Sunday. The family and relatives suspect foul play as the man was debt-ridden and was facing threats from the money lenders and banks.

Tejkumar Panchal, a native of Nageshwar Dham Colony, had taken loan worth Rs15 lakhs from four banks. He had also borrowed Rs 80 lakhs from the moneylenders. The wife of the missing person lodged a report in Chiman Ganj Police Station, on Sunday.

As of now, no moneylender has filed a complaint against him in the Police Station.

