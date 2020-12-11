Ujjain: Winter gets chiller post drizzle

Ujjain: Despite the start of the winter temperature of the city was not so chill as it has became after the rain on Friday. The locals witnessed sharp fall in temperature due to day-long continuous drizzling which started in the wee hours of the day.

The drizzling which lasted the whole day drenched the city and periphery. According to Jiwaji observatory unseasonal rain and cloud cover may stay till Sunday due to low pressure area in Arabian Sea.

The resulting chill forced the locals to use woolen clothes, sweat shirts and sweaters. As per the weatherman in last 6 days minimum temperature increased from 12.5 Celsius which was recorded on December 06, to 17.8 Celsius recorded on December 11 but on Friday may drop the observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius for city.

The humidity reached 92 per cent in morning and was pegged at 94 per cent in the evening. The weatherman also forecasted that rain with thundering is likely in next 24 hours.

P1: Commuters using headlights of vehicles due to overcast conditions coupled with rain, which lasted throughout the day, with breaks, in Ujjain on Friday