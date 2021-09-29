Madhya Pradesh: GST survey at Bafna Namkeen

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Team of GST department from Indore conducted a survey on the city's reputed firm Bafna Namkeen in Ujjain on Tuesday.

Three different teams of the department are conducting survey at premises including the house, office as well as shop of the firm owners.

The officials are looking into the complaints of alleged tax evasion. The turnover of the firm is alleged to be in crores. The firm deals in sweets and snacks. The verification of documents is underway and due to the set procedures, the proceedings are likely to be lengthy.

At present, the departmental officers are investigating the shop of Bafna Namkeen, residence of the owner and office in the pagoda at Indore Road. The team has banned the movement of people to and from the. The action by officials in the Satigate area has created panic among traders. The GST officials are yet to share their version. The survey may take two-three days to end.

