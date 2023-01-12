Madhya Pradesh: Global leader in heart stents to set up unit in Ujjain 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): An Indian company and global leader in making heart stents, SMT, plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Ujjain with an investment of Rs 200 crore. If things go according to plans, production of heart stents will start in the next two and half years.

Dr Rajiv Chhibbar, vice-president (External Affairs) of SMT, who was here to take part in the GIS, spelt out his plans in an exclusive chat with this correspondent.

“We already have a presence in Surat, Mangalore, and in Hyderabad, we have Asia’s largest stent manufacturing plant. We plan to set up our first plant in MP in the upcoming Medical Devices Park, in Ujjain, with an investment of Rs 200 cr.

Dr Chhibbar also visited the Medical Devices Park in Ujjain where they plan to set up the plant, accompanied by MP Industrial Development Corporation officials.

Asked why SMT had chosen to invest in MP, Dr Chhibbar said that industrial infrastructure in the state had improved tremendously. Also, we would get developed land in the industrial park and MP is centrally located and this would help our supply chain.

SMT is a global medical devices company engaged in making advanced medical technological equipment, which is used in 79 countries. Its specialisation is in the field of cardiovascular healthcare.

Read Also Global Investors Summit: Minister Piyush Goyal addresses GIS inaugural function virtually from USA