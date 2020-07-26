Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Golu Shukla flouts ban, visits Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain

In wake of corona outbreak people were banned from darshan and instead virtual darshan arrangements were put in place. The breach of such arrangements by Golu Shukla and other VIPs has dealt a severe blow to the image of the administration. The unabashed manner in which the unlock norms were violated on the occasion of Nagpanchami has also left the administration red faced. The administration has already been drawing a lot of flak from the media in the manner it has dealt with the Covid outbreak so far.

Collector ordered the MTMC administrator to go through the CCTV footages to identify the instances of such illegal entry and suspend the MTMC employees, within 24 hours, who were on duty at time at the Nagchandreshwar Temple’e entry-gate and terminate the services of outsourced employees.

“A case under Section 188 of the IPC should be registered at once against Golu Shukla and Dipendra Singh Solanki and after going through the CCTV footages similar action should also be initiated against other persons who entered illegally in the Nagchandreshwar Temple on July 25,” he directed.