Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Golu Shukla flouts ban, visits Nagchandreshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain: After drawing flak from media over showing partisanship in allowing the VIPs for darshan-pujan of presiding deities at the ancient Nagchandreshwar Temple, the local administration ordered that an FIR be lodged against one such violator from Indore- the BJYM leader Golu Shukla.
The district administration has been at the receiving end of the severe criticisms of the people on social media platforms as well a highly embarrassed collector Asheesh Singh on Sunday evening wrote to the Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee (MTMC) administrator to immediately lodge an FIR against Indore’s Golu Shukla and his associates Dipendra Singh Solanki, who uploaded selfies on social media after having darshan-pujan of presiding deities at the Nagchandreshwar Temple on account of Nagpanchami.
In wake of corona outbreak people were banned from darshan and instead virtual darshan arrangements were put in place. The breach of such arrangements by Golu Shukla and other VIPs has dealt a severe blow to the image of the administration. The unabashed manner in which the unlock norms were violated on the occasion of Nagpanchami has also left the administration red faced. The administration has already been drawing a lot of flak from the media in the manner it has dealt with the Covid outbreak so far.
Collector ordered the MTMC administrator to go through the CCTV footages to identify the instances of such illegal entry and suspend the MTMC employees, within 24 hours, who were on duty at time at the Nagchandreshwar Temple’e entry-gate and terminate the services of outsourced employees.
“A case under Section 188 of the IPC should be registered at once against Golu Shukla and Dipendra Singh Solanki and after going through the CCTV footages similar action should also be initiated against other persons who entered illegally in the Nagchandreshwar Temple on July 25,” he directed.
