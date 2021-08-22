Madhya Pradesh: Alot a hub of Cattle smuggling

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Cattle smuggling is becoming common in Alot, along with smuggling of liquor and vehicles.

These smugglers are thriving by creating fear in the area, allege locals.

Sources claim that some locals have taken to smuggling cows to make easy money. The whole business is carried out after midnight.

Locals allege that some people are rounding up animals at night to transport them.

For past 2-3 days youths in Anadi Kalpeshwar Mahadev temple road have been busy arresting them.

Two days ago, a pick up vehicle was caught by some youths on Shankar Mandir and Dharola road and handed over to the Alot police station.

The youths have been keeping tabs on the pickups transporting vehicles. If the police pays heed to the situation then people involved in the smuggling can be exposed, a local said.

