Madhya Pradesh: 20-Year-Old Youth Kills Self; 5 Arrested For Theft In Factory In Mhow

Pithampur (Mhow): A youth allegedly died by suicide at his residence. The deceased was identified as Sagar Singh, 20, son of Raja Bhaiya, a resident of Doctor Colony, Housing Board, Sector 1 of Pithampur. Assistant sub-inspector Ashok Dubey said that the police had received information that the young man had died by suicide.

The police rushed to the spot an prepared panchnama. The body was taken to the Community Health Center for post-mortem. Sagar was a native of Satna district and used to work in a factory here. A probe was launched into the matter.

Pithampur (Mhow): Five people were arrested for allegedly stealing machinery parts from an under construction factory on SI Park Road in Sagour police station. The accused were identified as Kanha Sisodia, Vishal Dawar, Farukh Khan, Sameer Khan and Rahul Muvel, all residents of Sagaur.

A team of station in-charge Narbada Singh on the basis of information from informers, raided and nabbed the accused. The accused first tried to mislead the police, however, later they confessed to the crime. They told the police that they carried the stolen goods in a tractor-trolley. Later, the police also seized the tractor-trolley used in the theft. The entire stolen goods were recovered.