Madhya Pradesh: 18-Year-Old Girl Dies Of Heart Attack In Mhow | Representative Image

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): The untimely death of 18-year-old Anchal Awasthi from a heart attack has put the spotlight on the growing incidence of cardiac arrests in young people. Anchal, daughter of Subedar Harish Chandra Awasthi, died on Wednesday night while preparing for her CBSE board exams, which were to be held the next morning.

According to Dr Yogesh Singare of Mhow Civil Hospital, Anchal likely suffered a sudden cardiac arrest brought on by an underlying heart condition she was unaware of.

He stated that factors like genetics, lifestyle diseases, smoking, obesity, unhealthy diets, lack of physical activity and excessive stress can increase the risk of heart disease in young people. The demands of school and exam stress could also be a trigger.

Doctors advise teaching children coping techniques to manage academic anxiety. Schools need counseling support systems. Other reasons for rising heart disease in youth include vitamin deficiencies, high cholesterol, diabetes and hypertension manifesting earlier due to changing lifestyles.

Many young people also ignore early symptoms, which could prevent tragedies if addressed. Experts emphasise the need for more awareness programs encouraging youth to adopt healthier lifestyles, get regular checkups and screening tests done.

Authorities need better emergency cardiac care infrastructure for early intervention when every minute counts in saving young lives. The loss of a young life like Anchal’s is a wakeup call to save others.